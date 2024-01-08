Ariana Grande is back this week with a new track, ‘yes, and?’

Ariana Grande has confirmed the release of her new single ‘yes, and?’ set for Friday, 12th January.

The much-anticipated track is slated to be the first single from her upcoming seventh album. Grande has sparked intrigue by distributing notes and red lipsticks from her r.e.m. beauty line to fans, hinting at the album’s impending arrival.

Enthusiasm among fans escalated after Grande was seen donning a jumper emblazoned with the phrase ‘yes, and?’. This sighting fuelled speculation that it could be the title of her new single.

Adding to the buzz, the singer recently posted a silent video on Instagram, showing her mother Joan dancing to an unreleased track. Fans surmised that Joan was mouthing the words “yes, and?”.

The speculation was further amplified when Joan appeared to endorse a tweet on X/Twitter, stating: “ariana grande teasing her comeback single ‘yes, and?'”.