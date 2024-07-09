Ariana Grande is considering “a mini, little sampling of shows”

Ariana Grande has revealed plans for a potential series of mini-tours to showcase her new music, marking a departure from the more usual large-scale world tours.

The ‘Eternal Sunshine’ singer, who hasn’t toured in nearly five years, shared her thoughts on future live performances during an appearance on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast, ‘Shut Up Evan’. Grande explained, “for a multitude of reasons, it’s not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour,” adding that she and her team are developing plans for “a mini, little sampling of shows.”

This revelation follows Grande’s comments in February on the Zach Sang Show, where she discussed her emotional struggles during the 2019 Sweetener world tour. At the time, she mentioned still having “the itch” to perform for fans, suggesting that “if anything, it would be a littler something.” The recent podcast appearance seems to confirm that Grande is indeed moving towards satisfying that desire to perform, albeit on a smaller scale.

Grande’s current focus remains on her role as Glinda in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of ‘Wicked’, directed by John M. Chu. Filming for the project wrapped earlier this year, with the first instalment set for release on 22nd November 2024, followed by the second part on 26th November 2025.