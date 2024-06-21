Ariana Grande teams up with Brandy and Monica for a new remix of ‘the boy is mine’

Ariana Grande has unveiled a new remix of ‘the boy is mine’, teaming up with the original track’s iconic artists, Brandy and Monica.

The remix comes off Grande’s latest album, ‘eternal sunshine’, which has been met with critical acclaim and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 – her sixth album to achieve this milestone. The original version of ‘the boy is mine’, released in 1998 by Brandy and Monica, not only won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals but also dominated the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 for 13 weeks.

Earlier this month, the official music video for ‘the boy is mine’ was released. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video features actor Penn Badgley and special appearances from Brandy and Monica themselves. The album ‘eternal sunshine’ also includes other hits such as the certified RIAA Platinum ‘yes, and?’ and ‘we can’t be friends (wait for your love)’, both of which also topped the Billboard Hot 100.