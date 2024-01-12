Ariana Grande is serving big with her brand new house banger, ‘yes, and?’

Ariana Grande has made her return with her latest single, ‘yes, and?’.

The track is first single from her much-anticipated seventh album, set to be the successor to her 2020 album, ‘Positions’.

‘yes, and?’ features Grande delving into her personal experiences, delivering a narrative of “healing, backed by a house-style arrangement. In a notable verse, Grande asserts her independence and authenticity, singing, “Now, I’m so done with caring/ What you think, no, I won’t hide/ Underneath your own projections/ Or change my most authentic life.” Further in the song, she encourages listeners to confront and transcend their challenges, urging them to “just turn on your light”.

The chorus of the song is a powerful affirmation, where Grande belts out: “‘Yes, and?’/ Say that shit with your chest, and/ Be your own fuckin’ best friend/ Say that shit with your chest/ Keep moving like, ‘What’s next?’/ ‘Yes, and?’ (Yeah).”

Listeners can tune into the track here:

Grande has also announced the premiere of the official music video for ‘yes, and?’ scheduled for release at 3pm GMT today.