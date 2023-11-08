Arlo Parks has covered Jai Paul’s track ‘Jasmine’ for a new deluxe edition of ‘My Soft Machine’

Arlo Parks has covered Jai Paul‘s track ‘Jasmine’.

It arrives alongside news of a deluxe edition of her latest album ‘My Soft Machine’, due for release on 8th December via Transgressive Records, which will feature six new recordings.

“‘Jasmine’ has always moved me deeply – to me it’s this shadowy, timeless and incredibly profound love song,” Arlo explains. “I really wanted to draw out the yearning of the lyrics and pay homage to an artist who has had a seismic impact on me and on culture. Receiving Jai Paul’s blessing to create this cover with Dave Okumu was one of the highlights of my creative journey so far.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Disc 1

Bruiseless Impurities Devotion Blades Purple Phase Weightless Pegasus (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) Dog Rose Puppy I’m Sorry Room (red wings) Ghost

Disc 2