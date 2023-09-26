Arlo Parks has released a new video for ‘Purple Phase’ ahead of her upcoming London show

Arlo Parks has released a new video ahead of her upcoming London show.

She’s shared a clip for ‘Purple Phase’ shot during her tour in Japan earlier this year; it’s a track from her latest album, ‘My Soft Machine’.

Arlo has also recently released her debut book, THE MAGIC BORDER: Poetry And Fragments From My Soft Machine. Published by HarperCollins Publishing, it features lyrics, poems and exclusive images.

Check out the video below, and catch Arlo live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo