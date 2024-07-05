Artists For Aid hosts star-studded concert at London’s Troxy for War Child UK featuring FKA Twigs, Clairo, Blood Orange and more

The event was to raise funds for War Child UK's Gaza and Sudan fund.

Artists For Aid held their second event at London’s Troxy last night, featuring performances from a star-studded lineup in support of War Child UK’s Gaza and Sudan fund.

The charity concert, organised by Sudanese-Canadian singer Mustafa, brought together a diverse array of talent including Clairo – who performed an unreleased song from her upcoming album, ‘Charm’ – Blood Orange, Earl Sweatshirt and King Krule.

The evening showcased a mix of music and spoken word, with appearances from Daniel Caesar, a Palestinian choir led by Bint Mbareh and Sudanese-American poet Safia Elhillo, rounding out a lineup that spanned genres and artistic disciplines.

A ‘PRESS’ bullet-proof vest clad Yasiin Bey took to the stage for their set, leading chants of “Free Sudan! Free Congo! Free Palestine! And Free WiFi!”, before Ramy Youssef delivered a stand up monologue. Surprise guest FKA Twigs, meanwhile, brought the show to a close, performing an acoustic version of ‘Cellophane’.

The event marks the second iteration of Artists For Aid, continuing its mission to raise funds and awareness for Sudan and Gaza. Those wishing to support the initiative can make donations directly to War Child UK.

