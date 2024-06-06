5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin has announced his second solo album, ‘BLOOD ON THE DRUMS’.

The drummer’s new full-length will arrive on 17th July, teased by 80s-inspired early single ‘Straight To Your Heart’, the video for which was shot on location in the California desert and sees him showing off his motorcycle and archery skills.

“I love to make full length albums but also the idea of the listener digesting it in two parts initially, forming their own interpretation. It’s important to me as a fan of music to have a comprehensive body of work to fully dig into the artists perspective,” Ashton says.

The record will be released in two instalments: ‘The Thorns’ (Side 1) on 12th June, and ‘The Roses’ (Side 2) on 17th July.

“I was thinking about the people I left behind, the people I miss, the family that I had to leave when I was young,” he continues. “Thinking about the addictions I’ve been through. The way I evolved as a young man who never had a father. Thinking about my personal strength and knowing that generally speaking no one else has my back but me and becoming someone that I have to be for the rest of my life.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

SIDE 1

Straight To Your Heart

Breakup

BLOOD ON THE DRUMS

I See The Angels

Lose You

Rebel at Heart

Last Night Of My Life

Indestructible

SIDE 2

The Canyon

California Holds Her Breath

Little Spark

Wicked Habit

Marry You

Glory Days

Wild Things

Endless Wave