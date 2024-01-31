Aurora and Gabriels have joined BRITs Week 24 for War Child

Aurora and Gabriels have joined the line-up for BRITs Week 24 for War Child.

The annual event series will also host gigs from The Last Dinner Party, Baby Queen, CMAT, Aitch, Keane, Pendulum, You Me At Six, Ash, Cian Ducrot, Sleaford Mods and Venbee this February and March.

BRITs Week for War Child will take place around The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March. The details are as follows:

FEBRUARY

19 Cian Ducrot – Union Chapel, London

19 You Me At Six – Concorde 2, Brighton (support act: The XCERTS)

20 Keane – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London (support act: Oscar Lang)

21 Ash – The 100 Club, London (support act: Big Image)

21 Baby Queen – Lafayette, London (support act: Lynks)

21 Aitch – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London (support act: A1xJ1)

23 Pendulum – HERE at Outernet, London

26 AURORA – Lafayette, London

27 Gabriels – Ronnie Scott’s, London

28 Sleaford Mods – Scala, London

MARCH

1 CMAT – Bush Hall, London (support act: Lorraine Bowen)

1 Venbee – Omeara, London

4 The Last Dinner Party – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge (support act: Rachel Chinouriri)

Visit britsweek.warchild.org.uk to enter a prize draw to win tickets. There will also be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale.