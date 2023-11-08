AURORA has released a new single, ‘Your Blood’: “The world is always bleeding”

AURORA has has released a new single, ‘Your Blood’.

She says of the song: “The world is always bleeding. And you never know what is going on under people’s skin. I think it’s only when we reach out to each other, that we understand what compassion and beauty we are capable of as human beings. Even if we can’t understand what people are going through: we should still try. If we don’t, what is a life truly worth? Sometimes addressing the pain, your own, or the pain of the world hurts so much it feels like dying. But in truth, I believe it is then we are born. Your blood. My blood. Our blood.”

The track arrives ahead of her recently-announced new book, The Gods We Can Touch. Set for release on 16th November, a press release explains: “Named after her most recent album, this book opens the door into AURORA’s mind and the artistic process that shaped the UK Top 10 Album charting record.” AURORA adds: “This is a little book I wrote, trying to figure out the soul of my album.”

Alongside the book, AURORA is also releasing a special edition vinyl version of her record ‘The Gods We Can Touch’.

Check out the new single below.