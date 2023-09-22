Avenged Sevenfold have unveiled a new video for their single ‘Mattel’

It's a track from the band's full-length 'Life Is But a Dream…'.

Avenged Sevenfold have unveiled a new video for their single ‘Mattel’.

A track from the band’s full-length ‘Life Is But a Dream…’, the clip was directed by Zoe Katz (Robot Chicken, Brad Pitt’s Magical Adventure) and is described in a press release as: “The live-action visual plunges into a plastic world starring various dolls. The band not only continues a career tradition of arresting and provocative visuals, but they also raise the bar once again.”

Check it out below; the video arrives to coincide with their North American tour dates.

