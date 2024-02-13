Avril Lavigne has confirmed a new UK show for Bedford Summer Sessions

Avril Lavigne has announced a new summer UK show.
The gig will take place as part of Bedford Summer Sessions at Bedford Park on 29th June, with further headline sets this year coming from Jess Clyne (30th June), Tom Jones (4th July) and more.
Avril dropped her seventh studio album ‘Love Sux’ last year. Following up on 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’, it arrived via Travis Barker’s DTA Records and features guest appearances from the likes of Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.
Tickets go on general sale from Friday 16th February.
The Bedford Summer Sessions line-up so far reads:
SATURDAY 29 JUNE
AVRIL LAVIGNE
SUN 30 JUNE
JESS GLYNNE
Cian Ducrot
THURSDAY 4 JULY
TOM JONES
FRIDAY 5 JULY
PETE TONG IBIZA CLASSICS
Jules Buckley
The Essential Orchestra
SATURDAY 6 JULY
JAMES
(WITH ORCA22 ORCHESTRA + THE MANCHESTER INSPIRATIONAL VOICES CHOIR)
Johnny Marr
SUNDAY 7 JULY
NILE RODGERS & CHIC
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
DECO
