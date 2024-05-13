Avril Lavigne has announced a greatest hits album

Avril Lavigne is set to release a ‘Greatest Hits’ album.

The compilation, titled ‘Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits’, comprises 20 tracks that encapsulate her career from her 2002 debut ‘Let Go’ to her latest album ‘Love Sux’, and is set for release on 21st June through Legacy Recordings.

In addition to the ‘Greatest Hits’, fans will for the first time be able to own vinyl editions of ‘Under My Skin’ (2004), ‘Best Damn Thing’ (2007), ‘Goodbye Lullaby’ (2011), and ‘Avril Lavigne’ (2013). These releases will be expanded to include bonus recordings previously only available as digital tracks.

Moreover, Lavigne will promote her ‘Greatest Hits’ with a tour across North America. The “Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour” begins on 22 May in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, and will stop in cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto, Charlotte, Nashville, and Chicago, concluding on 18 September in Calgary.