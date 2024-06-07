Aziya is worried about falling for someone with her new single, ‘crush (tom verlaine)’

Aziya has released a new single, ‘crush (tom verlaine)’.

Co-produced with frequent collaborator Josef Page, it sees the London artist comparing an unnamed crush to Television frontman Tom Verlaine.

“‘crush’ is my response to a fear of falling for someone who looks like Tom Verlaine. It’s a reminder that sometimes it’s easier to avoid having a crush on someone out of fear they might lead me on, or worse yet… ruin my life.

“I have a habit of putting my walls up pretty quickly so that I don’t get hurt – it’s a shame but hard not to draw conclusions from how someone acts online – sometimes enough for me to put my walls up even quicker.”

The new single follows on from recent drop ‘party’s over’ and EP ‘LONELY CASTLES’, and arrives ahead of her headline show at the Shacklewell Arms, London on 20th June.

Check out the new single below.