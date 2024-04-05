Aziya is back with a new single, ‘party’s over’.

Co-produced by Aziya and Grammy award winning producer John Hill, the release follows on from the Londoner’s recent EP ‘LONELY CASTLES’.

Aziya explains: “It’s about seeing someone in the crowd and all of your fantasies and intentions and lust is on that person from the moment you see them, an instant attraction but the inability and lack of being able to approach them. So you play at the ‘confident you’ walking up to them in your head. And by the time the party’s over you go home and realise you didn’t get that persons number and you didn’t ask them so they’ll forever just be a ghost, a memory in head and a thought of what could have been.”

Check it out below.