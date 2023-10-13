Baby Queen has released ’23’ from her debut album, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’.

The full-length is set for release on 10th November via Polydor Records, accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off a few weeks later. PLUS! She also recently made her second showing on the cover of Dork – find out more about the September 2023 issue here.

Speaking about the new single, Bella Latham explains the track came from a conversation with her cousin’s girlfriend. “I felt like I had so much responsibility, but I still felt like a child. I was talking about how I felt, and she said the phrase, quarter life crisis.

“People have this experience where you’re looking both forward and back. It’s the realisation that actually, you can’t fuck around anymore. Fucking around finally comes to an end.”

Check out the new track below, and find Baby Queen’s upcoming live dates and the album artwork after the jump.

OCTOBER

31 Brighton – Concorde 2

NOVEMBER

1 Norwich – The Waterfront

3 Birmingham – 02 Academy 2

4 Sheffield – Leadmill

5 Newcastle – Newcastle University

7 Glasgow – St Luke’s

9 Manchester – Academy 2

10 Liverpool – 02 Academy 2

11 Leeds – Leeds University Stylus

13 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

14 Bristol – Trinity Centre

15 London – 02 Forum Kentish Town

27 New York – Bowery Ballroom

29 Los Angeles The Echo