Baby Queen has released her first new music since her debut album – check out ‘Ride or Die’

She's starting work on her second album, too.
photo credit: Charlotte Alex

Baby Queen has released a new single, ‘Ride Or Die’.

The track marks her first since debut album ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ came out last November via Polydor Records.

A press release explains: “‘Ride Or Die’ was written by Baby Queen – aka Bella Latham – a few years ago and was originally intended for inclusion on her debut album.

“However, once ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ began to take shape, the London-based musician realised it didn’t fit the album she was now making. Keen for her Baby Kingdom to hear it, ‘Ride Or Die’ is shared now as a standalone release for her fans to enjoy.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dork's Night Out is heading to Truck Festival 2024 with Bob Vylan, Personal Trainer, Heartworms, Mary in the Junkyard, Vlure and more
Music News
Glass Animals have announced a new world tour, with UK support from The Big Moon
Music News
Porij have released a new debut album teaser single, 'Ghost'
READ MORE