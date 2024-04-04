Baby Queen has released her first new music since her debut album – check out ‘Ride or Die’

Baby Queen has released a new single, ‘Ride Or Die’.

The track marks her first since debut album ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ came out last November via Polydor Records.

A press release explains: “‘Ride Or Die’ was written by Baby Queen – aka Bella Latham – a few years ago and was originally intended for inclusion on her debut album.

“However, once ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ began to take shape, the London-based musician realised it didn’t fit the album she was now making. Keen for her Baby Kingdom to hear it, ‘Ride Or Die’ is shared now as a standalone release for her fans to enjoy.”

Check it out below.