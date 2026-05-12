Baby Queen has shared her tequila-fuelled new single, 'Word Vomit'
She previews her unannounced second album with another taste of new music.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
She previews her unannounced second album with another taste of new music.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Nate Amos confirms label home and London Electric Brixton date for November.
The Glasgow outfit also line up an intimate UK headline run.
Remastered 4AD-era collection gets first vinyl pressing with bonus live side.