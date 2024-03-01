Bad Nerves have announced their second album, ‘Still Nervous’, due 31st May.
The news follows on from their recent single ‘USA’, which sees them take inspiration from Liam Lynch’s ‘United States of Whatever’ and Sham 69s ‘Borstal Breakout’ and will feature on the record alongside new single ‘You’ve Got The Nerve’.
Frontman and songwriter Bobby Nerves says: “It’s about looking in the mirror and asking yourself if you’ve got the nerve to do the shit you want to do, against the odds.”
Of the forthcoming album he adds: “Prepare your ear drums for tinnitus and for no other rock band to ever seem interesting again. Rock and roll lives; guitar music is never dead. Fuck you!”
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
Don’t Stop
Antidote
USA
You’ve Got The Nerve
Plastic Rebel
Sorry
Television
Jimmy the Punk
Alright
You Should Know By Now
Too Lazy To Love
The Kids Will Never Have Their Say