Bad Nerves have announced their second album, ‘Still Nervous’, due 31st May.

The news follows on from their recent single ‘USA’, which sees them take inspiration from Liam Lynch’s ‘United States of Whatever’ and Sham 69s ‘Borstal Breakout’ and will feature on the record alongside new single ‘You’ve Got The Nerve’.

Frontman and songwriter Bobby Nerves says: “It’s about looking in the mirror and asking yourself if you’ve got the nerve to do the shit you want to do, against the odds.”

Of the forthcoming album he adds: “Prepare your ear drums for tinnitus and for no other rock band to ever seem interesting again. Rock and roll lives; guitar music is never dead. Fuck you!”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Don’t Stop

Antidote

USA

You’ve Got The Nerve

Plastic Rebel

Sorry

Television

Jimmy the Punk

Alright

You Should Know By Now

Too Lazy To Love

The Kids Will Never Have Their Say