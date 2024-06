Bad Nerves have announced a lengthy new tour of the UK and Europe

Bad Nerves have announced a new tour.

The dates – which include a night at London’s Electric Ballroom – are in support of their just-released second album, ‘Still Nervous’, which came out earlier this year, with tickets on sale from Friday 14th June.

Catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER

5 Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

6 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

8 Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

10 Bar Brooklyn, Stockholm, Sweden

12 Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark

14 Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

17 Flex, Vienna, Austria

18 Covo Club, Bologna, Italy

19 Magnolia, Milan, Italy

21 Kiff, Aarau, Switzerland

22 Kulturzentrum Gaswerk, Winterthur, Switzerland

23 Kranhalle, Munich, Germany

25 MTC, Cologne, Germany

27 Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

28 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

30 Petit Bain, Paris, France

DECEMBER

1 Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, France

4 Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, Spain

6 Sala El Sol, Madrid, Spain

7 Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria, Spain

11 The Waterfront, Norwich, England

12 CHALK, Brighton, England

14 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham, England

15 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, England

16 The Leadmill, Sheffield, England

18 The Key Club, Leeds, England

19 Gorilla, Manchester, England

20 King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, Scotland

21 Thekla, Bristol, England

JANUARY

17 Electric Ballroom, London, England