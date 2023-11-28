Bad Nerves have released a video for their Liam Lynch-inspired new single, ‘USA’

The band are about to hit the road in the UK with The Darkness.
PHOTO CREDIT: BEKKY CALVER

Bad Nerves have released a video for their new single, ‘USA’.

The track sees them take inspiration from Liam Lynch’s ‘United States of Whatever’ and Sham 69s ‘Borstal Breakout’, arriving ahead of them joining The Darkness across their sold-out UK tour in December.

Frontman Bobby Bird says: “It’s strangely satisfying yelling ‘United States of America’ over and over. You can feel it stick to the back of your throat. The unparalleled superpower of the West. Yosemite and the green mountains of BlackRock! The American dream and the mighty Super Bowl! But perhaps it’s just the phonetics. After all, Papua New Guinea didn’t have quite the same ring, although it did look beautiful through my computer screen.”

Check it out below.

