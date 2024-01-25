Bad Omens and Poppy have teamed up for a new single about an AI gone rogue, ‘V.A.N’

Bad Omens and Poppy have teamed up for a new single, ‘V.A.N’.

Out now via Sumerian Records and written and produced by Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian, the song is the first glimpse of what the band will be offering on their upcoming album.

Their ‘CONCRETE FOREVER’ project is the soundtrack to their ‘Concrete Jungle’ comic book universe, which they’re also touring Europe in support of from 27th January.

Noah explains: “That’s a song that started just with the hook ‘Violence against nature’, and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it we realized it could be fun to think of ‘VAN’ as a name. Thus the rabbit hole of ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue.”

Check it out below.