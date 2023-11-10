Bad Sounds pay homage to the 90s with their video for new single ‘Beggin”

Bad Sounds have dropped a new single, ‘Beggin”.

It’s the follow-up to ‘Heart Attacks’, ‘Hard MF 2 Luv’, ‘Nu Me Nu Yu’ and ‘More Than I Can Afford’, and appears on their upcoming EP ‘Escaping From a Violent Time, Vol. 4’, due in 2024.

The duo’s latest material has seen them build their own studio in the Cotswolds. “It’s great to have all these different avenues for music now – it’s not all on Bad Sounds,” says Ewan Merrett. “It’s one of the things that means we’re probably as confident as musicians now as we’ve ever been.”

Check it out below.