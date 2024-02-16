Bad Sounds have dropped a new single, ‘Escaping From A Violent Time’.

It’s the follow-up to a run of singles – including ‘On The Ropes’, ‘Beggin”, ‘Heart Attacks’, ‘Hard MF 2 Luv’, ‘Nu Me Nu Yu’ and ‘More Than I Can Afford’ – and appears on their upcoming EP ‘Escaping From a Violent Time, Vol. 4’.

The duo explain: “When it was originally conceived; the idea of ‘Escaping From A Violent Time’ felt like a much more metaphorical statement. Something that could be applied to how each person is battling through their day to day lives, seeking distraction over solutions. But clearly, we’re releasing the song at a time when the song can be interpreted in a much more literal way. Somehow this trend of writing something for one reason, and then it feeling entirely more relevant when it gets released seems to have been a theme throughout the releasing of this whole project. It makes us seem much cleverer than we are.

”This song has been through many different iterations in its journey to being finished. At one point it was a country song, and at another point it sounded like ‘Sexual Healing’ blended with ‘Band On The Run’. Happy to say we saw the error of our ways with those versions and the final version feels like it should to me; like a kind of affirming soulful mantra. A lot of love went into this song and I think the whole EFAVT saga would be incomplete without it.”

Check out the new single below.