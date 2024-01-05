Bad Sounds have dropped a new single they originally wrote for Ke$ha, ‘On The Ropes’ (“She didn’t fancy it”)

Bad Sounds have dropped a new single, ‘On The Ropes’.

It’s the follow-up to ‘Beggin” – plus ‘Heart Attacks’, ‘Hard MF 2 Luv’, ‘Nu Me Nu Yu’ and ‘More Than I Can Afford’ – and appears on their upcoming EP ‘Escaping From a Violent Time, Vol. 4’, due in 2024.

Of the new single, they explain: “We wrote ‘On The Ropes’ for Ke$ha back in 2019. I don’t know if she ever heard our original demo, but I think its safe to say (judging by the fact that she hasn’t recorded or released it in the past 4 years) that she didn’t fancy it. It’s the most inaccurate description of our lives and experiences you could possibly imagine, but we’ve never let that get in the way of a good song before. Two brothers who grew up in a small market town in the south west of England singing a song about Californiaaaaaaaaa.”

The duo’s latest material has seen them build their own studio in the Cotswolds. “It’s great to have all these different avenues for music now – it’s not all on Bad Sounds,” says Ewan Merrett. “It’s one of the things that means we’re probably as confident as musicians now as we’ve ever been.”

Check out the new single below.