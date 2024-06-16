Bambie Thug at Download 2024: “Nothing is going to stop me now”

A lot has happened to Bambie Thug since they appeared at Download Festival last year. Not only did the Ouija-pop start release their gorgeous, visceral ‘Cathexis’ EP but the track ‘Doomsday Blue’ was selected as Ireland’s entry in the Eurovision song contest.

“It never felt like a risk,” they explain. “It’s just an incredible platform.”

Not only has ‘Doomsday Blue’ become one of Eurovision’s breakout hits but Bambie, alongside eventual winner Nemo, used their platform for a force of change, calling out transphobia (both artists are non-binary), corruption and global atrocities. “There’s such a magic in our words. We should be very careful with how we use them, but also know that they can have a massive impact,” they explain. “You can’t write what happened, but if you’re not pissing off the far right and the church, you’re not doing good things,” they add.

“Everything’s coming into fruition” Bambie Thug

Following the performance, Bambie received countless messages of solidarity and support. Parents of queer children have reached out, with many kids calling Bambie Thug their favourite artist. “I really need to stop making explicit songs,” they tease.

“I’ve also had messaged from people saying that me being so outwardly, unashamedly myself has helped them come out. Growing up, I didn’t have anyone to look up to that looked like me. If I can be that for those kids now, that’s really gorgeous.”

“Sure, Eurovision helped boost my streams and has expanded my coven of fans, but the reason I do this is for the change it makes to people’s lives,” they add. “Hopefully I’ve inspired Eurovision to change in the future as well, so it’s all good.”

Bambie Thug has been non-stop since October, but says it’s all been incredible. “Everything’s coming into fruition,” they explain.

“The world is endless for me” Bambie Thug

Last year, Bambie Thug put on an amazing show on Download Festival’s smallest stage. “I’ll always feel like an outsider, but I felt very welcomed,” they explain. This year, they opened the main stage. “I don’t know if anyone has made that big a leap in just twelve months,” they offer. “It’s been overwhelmingly amazing.”

They’re not stopping anytime soon either, with plans for more music and videos ahead of their first ever headline run across the UK and Europe. “I want to act. I want to make a musical. I’m a creative, so I want to do everything,” they offer. “The world is endless for me.”

Watching Bambie Thug onstage, that ambition is blatantly obvious but they’ve always had a vision. “I don’t think those things have ever felt far away,” they explain. “I trust my art. I trust my craft. I trust my inability to take no as an answer and push open my own doors,” Bambie explains, unafraid to chase what feels right. “You really can carve your own path,” they offer.

“The only reason things don’t work out is if you stop, and nothing is going to stop me now.”