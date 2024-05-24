Bambie Thug has unveiled a huge new headline tour for autumn: “Expect magic, music and more”

Bambie Thug has announced a huge new headline tour.
The dates follow their performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, kicking off in Brighton on 30th August. Tickets go on general sale from 28th May at 10am.
Speaking about the tour announcement, Bambie Thug says: “So excited to bring Ouija Pop to so many countries on my first ever headline run with ‘Crown The Witch Tour’. Expect magic, music and more. Look forward to welcoming you into the coven x”
The details are:
AUGUST
30 Chalk – Brighton, UK
SEPTEMBER
02 King Tuts – Glasgow, UK
03 Gorilla – Manchester, UK
05 Heaven – London, UK
06 Melkweg OZ – Amsterdam, NL
07 Luxor – Cologne, DE
09 La Maroquinerie – Paris, FR
11 Nazea Club – Madrid, ES
12 Boveda – Barcelona, ES
14 Dynamo – Zurich, CH
15 Santeria Toscana 31 – Milan, IT
18 Grelle Forelle – Vienna, AT
19 Akvárium – Budapest, HU
21 Schwuz – Berlin, DE
22 Futurum Music Bar – Prague, CZ
23 TAMA – Poznan, PL
24 Niebo – Warsaw, PL
26 Palladium Riga – Riga, LV
27 Paavli Kultuurivabrik – Tallinn, EE
28 Korjaamo – Helsinki, FI
30 Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, SE
OCTOBER
01 John Dee – Oslo, NO
02 VEGA – Copenhagen, DK
05 Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, DE
28 The Limelight 2 – Belfast, UK
31 Academy – Dublin, IE
NOVEMBER
02 Roisin Dubh – Galway, IE
07 Cork City Hall – Cork, IE