Bambie Thug has unveiled a huge new headline tour for autumn: “Expect magic, music and more”

Bambie Thug has announced a huge new headline tour.

The dates follow their performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, kicking off in Brighton on 30th August. Tickets go on general sale from 28th May at 10am.

Speaking about the tour announcement, Bambie Thug says: “So excited to bring Ouija Pop to so many countries on my first ever headline run with ‘Crown The Witch Tour’. Expect magic, music and more. Look forward to welcoming you into the coven x”

The details are:

AUGUST

30 Chalk – Brighton, UK

SEPTEMBER

02 King Tuts – Glasgow, UK

03 Gorilla – Manchester, UK

05 Heaven – London, UK

06 Melkweg OZ – Amsterdam, NL

07 Luxor – Cologne, DE

09 La Maroquinerie – Paris, FR

11 Nazea Club – Madrid, ES

12 Boveda – Barcelona, ES

14 Dynamo – Zurich, CH

15 Santeria Toscana 31 – Milan, IT

18 Grelle Forelle – Vienna, AT

19 Akvárium – Budapest, HU

21 Schwuz – Berlin, DE

22 Futurum Music Bar – Prague, CZ

23 TAMA – Poznan, PL

24 Niebo – Warsaw, PL

26 Palladium Riga – Riga, LV

27 Paavli Kultuurivabrik – Tallinn, EE

28 Korjaamo – Helsinki, FI

30 Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, SE

OCTOBER

01 John Dee – Oslo, NO

02 VEGA – Copenhagen, DK

05 Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, DE

28 The Limelight 2 – Belfast, UK

31 Academy – Dublin, IE

NOVEMBER

02 Roisin Dubh – Galway, IE

07 Cork City Hall – Cork, IE