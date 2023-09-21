bar italia have announced a new album for November

The band released their last album 'Tracey Denim' just a few months ago.
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

bar italia have announced a new album.

The follow-up to ‘Tracey Denim’, the buzzy London three-piece’s latest full-length which arrived in May via Matador, ‘The Twits’ will be released on 3rd November. They’ve shared a video for first single ‘my little tony’, too.

The band also have a UK and European tour on the cards, including a headline date at London’s Village Underground on 7th November.

Check out their new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. my little tony
  2. Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)
  3. twist
  4. worlds greatest emoter
  5. calm down with me
  6. Shoo
  7. que suprise
  8. Hi fiver
  9. Brush w Faith
  10. glory hunter
  11. sounds like you had to be there
  12. Jelsy
  13. bibs
