bar italia have announced a new album for November

bar italia have announced a new album.

The follow-up to ‘Tracey Denim’, the buzzy London three-piece’s latest full-length which arrived in May via Matador, ‘The Twits’ will be released on 3rd November. They’ve shared a video for first single ‘my little tony’, too.

The band also have a UK and European tour on the cards, including a headline date at London’s Village Underground on 7th November.

Check out their new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: