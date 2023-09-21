bar italia have announced a new album for November

bar italia have announced a new album.
The follow-up to ‘Tracey Denim’, the buzzy London three-piece’s latest full-length which arrived in May via Matador, ‘The Twits’ will be released on 3rd November. They’ve shared a video for first single ‘my little tony’, too.
The band also have a UK and European tour on the cards, including a headline date at London’s Village Underground on 7th November.
Check out their new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- my little tony
- Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)
- twist
- worlds greatest emoter
- calm down with me
- Shoo
- que suprise
- Hi fiver
- Brush w Faith
- glory hunter
- sounds like you had to be there
- Jelsy
- bibs