bar italia have released a new four-track EP, ‘The Tw*ts’

bar italia have released a new EP.

‘The Tw*ts’ follows on from their two latest albums, ‘Tracey Denim’, which the buzzy London three-piece released in May via Matador, and ‘The Twits’, which followed in November.

A press release explains of the new effort: “Written directly after The Twits, the three unreleased tracks on The Tw*ts – ‘The only conscious being in the universe, ‘Sarcoustica’ and ‘drumstart’ – were originally intended as B-sides to the single ’sounds like you had to be there’ from the album and share a similar sonic world to it, making for a companion piece to this period of the band’s output.”

Check it out below, and catch the band at Glastonbury, Lowlands, Green Man, Rock En Seine, Iceland Airways and more this summer.