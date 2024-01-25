bar italia have extended their summer touring plans

bar italia have announced more live dates for summer.

The band are performing in support of their two latest albums, ‘Tracey Denim’, which the buzzy London three-piece released in May via Matador, and ‘The Twits’, which followed in November.

They return to the UK in May for shows at Band At The Wall in Manchester (1st May) and Electric Brixton in London (2nd May), before continuing to further European headline and festival slots.

The new dates read:

APRIL

03 Tucson, AZ Club Congress, US

04 San Diego, CA Casbah, US

05 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew, US

06 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall, US

13 Indio, CA Coachella, US

16 Las Vegas, NV The Wall, US

20 Indio, CA Coachella, US

MAY

01 Manchester, Band on the Wall, UK

05 Utrecht, Pandora, Netherlands

06 Cologne, Gebäude 9, Germany

07 Berlin, SO36, Germany

08 Prague, MeetFactory, Czech Republic

09 Frankfurt, Tanzhaus West, Germany

10 Rotterdam, Rotown, Netherlands

JUNE

19: Reims, La Cartonnerie, France