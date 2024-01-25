bar italia have extended their summer touring plans

bar italia have announced more live dates for summer.
The band are performing in support of their two latest albums, ‘Tracey Denim’, which the buzzy London three-piece released in May via Matador, and ‘The Twits’, which followed in November.
They return to the UK in May for shows at Band At The Wall in Manchester (1st May) and Electric Brixton in London (2nd May), before continuing to further European headline and festival slots.
The new dates read:
APRIL
03 Tucson, AZ Club Congress, US
04 San Diego, CA Casbah, US
05 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew, US
06 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall, US
13 Indio, CA Coachella, US
16 Las Vegas, NV The Wall, US
20 Indio, CA Coachella, US
MAY
01 Manchester, Band on the Wall, UK
05 Utrecht, Pandora, Netherlands
06 Cologne, Gebäude 9, Germany
07 Berlin, SO36, Germany
08 Prague, MeetFactory, Czech Republic
09 Frankfurt, Tanzhaus West, Germany
10 Rotterdam, Rotown, Netherlands
JUNE
19: Reims, La Cartonnerie, France