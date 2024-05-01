Barry Can’t Swim has shared a new single, ‘Kimbara’

Barry Can’t Swim has shared ‘Kimbara’, his first new music since his acclaimed debut album ‘When Will We Land?’, released October 2023 on Ninja Tune.

The release follows a momentous few months for the Edinburgh-born musician, including standout performances at Coachella, a sold-out UK tour with a stop at London’s Roundhouse, and a sold-out North American DJ tour with B2B sets alongside label mates Bonobo and salute. “‘Kimbara’, already a fan-favorite in Barry’s DJ sets, hints at further releases coming later in 2024.

On ‘Kimbara’, Barry samples legendary, multi-GRAMMY-award-winning Cuban artist Celia Cruz’s iconic 1974 salsa recording ‘Quimbara’. Cruz collaborated with the likes of Aretha Franklin and acted alongside Antonio Banderas. Although having no direct translation, “Quimbara” is believed to mean ‘having a good time’ and ‘enjoying yourself’.

Barry will be appearing at festivals including Primavera, Glastonbury, and Reading & Leeds this summer, and will soon be announcing massive UK headline shows.