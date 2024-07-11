Bartees Strange hits the road in search of love with new single ‘Lie 95’

Bartees Strange released his 'Farm to Table' album in 2022.
Photo Credit: Elizabeth De La Piedra

Bartees Strange has unveiled his latest single, ‘Lie 95’.

The song marks a new chapter in the genre-defying artist’s career, and is accompanied by a video directed by Vincent Martell and Jordan Phelps of VAM STUDIO, known for their work with artists such as Jamila Woods, Chance the Rapper, and Esperanza Spalding.

The single also features additional vocals from Kacy Hill and Charlene Gibbs, and was co-produced by Strange and notcharles, with additional production from Strange’s longtime creative collaborator Graham Richman.

Speaking about the new single, he explains, “This song is about searching for love all across the Northeast corridor (I-95) – my universe. I’m thinking of Love in a broad way: partners, friends and community. This one’s for the highway… and everything I meet through it.”

Check it out below.

