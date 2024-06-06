Bastille’s Dan Smith has performed a new song onboard Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise, in the Bermuda Triangle

Bastille’s Dan Smith has visited the Bermuda Triangle for a special, one-off performance.

The trip was onboard Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise to highlight the importance of ocean protection, with Dan sharing an unreleased song called ‘Blue Sky & the Painter’.

He comments: “The song is about Edvard Munch finally seeing a crack of light in life after a long period of darkness, and it felt like a theme that resonated with this particular opportunity that we now have to protect these vast blue spaces that we all depend on.

“I was invited onto this iconic ship to learn and help out, but when we found ourselves in unusually calm water within the Bermuda Triangle, 240 nautical miles away from the nearest land, it just felt like an ideal opportunity to collaborate with the crew on capturing this song.”

He continues, “Like so many of us, I’m really worried about climate change and massively keen to know how I can be useful. It’s been so interesting to learn that the oceans are one of our best defences against climate change, and I wanted to bring people along on this amazing adventure that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of.

“Anyone and everyone can sign Greenpeace’s open letter to the next government, which calls on them to take the Global Ocean Treaty through our Parliament and commit it into law by the end of this year. It’s something positive that can easily happen, and will genuinely have a positive impact. It’ll only take a minute to help by signing this letter, which I think is brilliant for people who are looking for ways to be proactive.”

Find the letter here, and visit greenpeace.org.uk for more on Greenpeace.

Check out his performance below.