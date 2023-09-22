Bastille have released a video for their ‘Pompeii’ collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer

Bastille recently teamed up with composer Hans Zimmer for a special reworking of ‘Pompeii’, ‘Pompeii MMXXIII’, and now they’ve shared an accompanying video.

Hans Zimmer says, “It’s been proven time and time again that a beautiful, crafted song by a great band can have many lives and Pompeii is a shining example of this. Working hand in hand with Bastille and my team at Bleeding Fingers has been an exhilarating experience and an honour to be part of this remarkable journey. I’m so excited to share this rendition with you all!”

Dan Smith adds, “Having the opportunity to work with the living legend that is Hans Zimmer, and his brilliant team, has been an absolute dream. Working with them on this new version of “Pompeii” has been incredible and has put the biggest smiles on our faces throughout the whole wonderfully surreal experience.”

Check it out below. The track is the latest in a bunch of tenth-anniversary celebrations for the band’s debut album, ‘Bad Blood’.