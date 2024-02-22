Bat For Lashes has announced her sixth studio album, ‘The Dream Of Delphi’, and a UK tour

Bat For Lashes has announced her sixth studio album, ‘The Dream Of Delphi’.

Set for release on 31st May, it’s named after Natasha Khan‘s daughter Delphi and marks her first under a new deal with label Mercury KX. The news is accompanied by a video that will form the first chapter of a yet-to-be-announced longform album film.

Speaking about the new track, Natasha says: “This is the manifesto of the album. It’s like a spell being cast. It’s the conjuring, the manifestation, the drawing-down of Delphi from the ether. This is me calling on her soul. It’s about going up into the stars and down into the underworld simultaneously, how celestials and deep guttural sounds can come together, how that reflects the journey I went on. It’s about what happens when you’re stretched physically, mentally, even vaginally! I think it’s just humbled me, too, becoming a mother. It’s made me feel more vulnerable than I’ve ever felt before. But I feel more human, more embodied. I can’t escape life by making beautiful things as much as I did. But there’s sort of a beauty to my mortality now.”

She’s also announced her first run of headline UK shows in five years:

JUNE

12 O2 Academy 2, Oxford UK

18 Town Hall, Birmingham, UK

19 Beacon, Bristol, UK

24 Barbican, London, UK

25 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion, UK

27 Aviva Studios, Manchester, UK

The album’s tracklisting reads: