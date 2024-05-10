Bat For Lashes is going to release a film to accompany her new album, ‘The Dream Of Delphi – A New Transmission’

Bat For Lashes has announced a new film to accompany her upcoming record.

Her sixth studio album, ‘The Dream Of Delphi’ is set for release on 31st May; it’s named after Natasha Khan‘s daughter Delphi and marks her first under a new deal with label Mercury KX.

The film, ‘The Dream Of Delphi – A New Transmission’ acts as a visual score for the release, with a press release describing it as “a maternal balm and document not only for Natasha’s daughter Delphi, but for all of us, and hopes to celebrate and validate the power of the Mother for us all.”

She’s also soon to play her first run of headline UK shows in five years:

JUNE

12 O2 Academy 2, Oxford UK

18 Town Hall, Birmingham, UK

19 Beacon, Bristol, UK

24 Barbican, London, UK

25 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion, UK

27 Aviva Studios, Manchester, UK

The album’s tracklisting reads: