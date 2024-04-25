Bat For Lashes has released a new single from her upcoming sixth album – check out ‘Home’

She's touring the UK this June, too.
Photo credit: Michal Pudelka

Bat For Lashes has released a new single, ‘Home’.

It’s a cut from her recently-announced sixth studio album, ‘The Dream Of Delphi’. Set for release on 31st May, it’s named after Natasha Khan‘s daughter Delphi and marks her first under a new deal with label Mercury KX.

“It was Delphi’s favourite song,” she says of the new track. “We just played it over and over and over again every time we got in the car and she’d giggle and squeal. So I did it for her, really – because when she looks back on this album, we can say that was your favourite song that you loved as a little baby.”

She’s also soon to play her first run of headline UK shows in five years:

JUNE
12 O2 Academy 2, Oxford UK
18 Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
19 Beacon, Bristol, UK
24 Barbican, London, UK
25 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion, UK
27 Aviva Studios, Manchester, UK

The album’s tracklisting reads:

  1. The Dream Of Delphi
  2. Christmas Day
  3. Letter To My Daughter
  4. At Your Feet
  5. The Midwives Have Left
  6. Home
  7. Breaking Up
  8. Delphi Dancing
  9. Her First Morning
  10. Waking Up
  11. The Dream of Delphi (Bonus Extended Strings Version)
SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
SON Estrella Galicia are going to hold a second micro-festival in Brighton, with Swim Deep and more
Music News
Porter Robinson has announced a new album tour, including shows in London and Manchester
Music News
Louis Tomlinson has dropped a surprise new album, 'LIVE', recorded on tour
READ MORE