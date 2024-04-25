Bat For Lashes has released a new single from her upcoming sixth album – check out ‘Home’

Bat For Lashes has released a new single, ‘Home’.

It’s a cut from her recently-announced sixth studio album, ‘The Dream Of Delphi’. Set for release on 31st May, it’s named after Natasha Khan‘s daughter Delphi and marks her first under a new deal with label Mercury KX.

“It was Delphi’s favourite song,” she says of the new track. “We just played it over and over and over again every time we got in the car and she’d giggle and squeal. So I did it for her, really – because when she looks back on this album, we can say that was your favourite song that you loved as a little baby.”

She’s also soon to play her first run of headline UK shows in five years:

JUNE

12 O2 Academy 2, Oxford UK

18 Town Hall, Birmingham, UK

19 Beacon, Bristol, UK

24 Barbican, London, UK

25 Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion, UK

27 Aviva Studios, Manchester, UK

The album’s tracklisting reads: