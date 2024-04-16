bby are channeling the raw energy of a panic attack with their brand new banger, ‘Breathe’

Following up their recent single ‘kill me’, East London’s bby are back with another powerful dose of sound with ‘Breathe’.

Zane Lowe gave the track its first play last week, and it’s clear to see why – ‘Breathe’ is a rousing 3-minute jolt of frantic energy.

“Breathe is about a panic attack,” explains vocalist Benjy. “The worst feeling for about 3 minutes and then nothing at all. Like a full body ejector seat. And so the song is like talking to yourself or talking to a friend. It’s the most pumpingly present feeling that you can’t escape but at the same time the only thing you can do is breathe. Again and again. As slow as you can. The rest of the band are like swallowing me in sound, but like still this voice is like fighting for air and to be heard. Anyway I hope ya never have one but also all you need to do is breathe and be more present than like the most present feelinggg. Pinch your hands, count to 1000, read out words in your head but breathe keeep breathinggg.”

The prolific five-piece have been a force to be reckoned with since their debut single ‘hotline’ stormed onto the scene. ‘Breathe’ follows a string of killer releases including ‘money body’, ‘gold teeth & fenty’, ‘u come near’, and ‘kill me’. They’ve also created a strong visual identity around their East London HQ, a space where they regularly host hangs for their fans. The video for ‘Breathe’ splices together footage of fans arriving at a recent party, captured on their studio door Ring doorbell camera. If it’s not product placement, someone needs to have a word.

With festival appearances already confirmed at TRNSMT, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters, Y Not, and All Points East, bby are showing no signs of slowing down. You ca check out ‘Breathe’ below.