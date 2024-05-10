Beabadoobee has announced her third album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’.

Produced by Rick Rubin and long-term collaborator and bandmate Jacob Bugden, the full-length is set for release on Friday 16th August via Dirty Hit. She’s also shared lead single ‘Take A Bite’.

Of the track, Beabadoobee says: “It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living. It’s finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

“I love this album,” she adds. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

Check it out below.

This single marks a new chapter for Beabadoobee, following her 2022 album ‘Beatopia’. Since ‘Beatopia”s release, she’s collaborated with fellow indie darling Laufey on the dreamy track ‘A Night To Remember’.