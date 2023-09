beabadoobee has released a new album, ‘Live In London’.

It’s a special live recording of her sold-out hometown show at London’s iconic Brixton Academy, recorded in full on 19th October 2022.

Last year, Bea released her second studio album, ‘Beatopia’. Since then, she’s dropped stand-alone single ‘Glue’, in April released a special version of the same track with Clairo on guest vocals, and more recently shared ‘the way things go’.

Check out the live album below.