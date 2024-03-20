Beabadoobee, Vampire Weekend and Declan McKenna are among the acts playing the Sunday of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Luton.

The event will take place from 24th-26th May at Stockwood Park, with further sets from Coldplay, Olly Alexander, Sabrina Carpenter, CMAT, Olivia Dean, FIZZ, Everything Everything, Sea Girls, Picture Parlour and more.

The Friday line-up meanwhile will host Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Rudimental, Diplo and Kenya Grace, among others, and Saturday has RAYE, Charli XCX, Aitch, Griff, Mabel, Alfie Templeman, Caity Baser, Cat Burns, Dylan, The Last Dinner Party and more.

Visit bbc.co.uk/bigweekend for more information.