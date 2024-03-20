Beabadoobee, Vampire Weekend and Declan McKenna are among the acts playing the Sunday of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Luton

Plus, Coldplay, Olly Alexander, Sabrina Carpenter and more.
Photo credit: Derek Bremner

Beabadoobee, Vampire Weekend and Declan McKenna are among the acts playing the Sunday of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Luton.

The event will take place from 24th-26th May at Stockwood Park, with further sets from Coldplay, Olly Alexander, Sabrina Carpenter, CMAT, Olivia Dean, FIZZ, Everything Everything, Sea Girls, Picture Parlour and more.

The Friday line-up meanwhile will host Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Rudimental, Diplo and Kenya Grace, among others, and Saturday has RAYE, Charli XCX, Aitch, Griff, Mabel, Alfie Templeman, Caity Baser, Cat Burns, Dylan, The Last Dinner Party and more.

Visit bbc.co.uk/bigweekend for more information.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
KAWALA have shared a new single, 'What's Up'
Music News
Lucy Rose has released 'Over When It's Over', a song inspired by going through hard times
Music News
Beyoncé has revealed the artwork for her new album, 'Cowboy Carter': "This ain’t a Country album. This is a "Beyoncé" album"
READ MORE