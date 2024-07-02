Beabadoobee has shared another track from her upcoming album – check out ‘Ever Seen’ now

Beabadoobee has released a new single, ‘Ever Seen’.

It’s the third cut from her third album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’. Produced by Rick Rubin and long-term collaborator and bandmate Jacob Bugden, the full-length is set for release on Friday 16th August via Dirty Hit. She’s also not long shared lead single ‘Take A Bite’, as well as ‘Coming Home’.

“I love this album,” she says. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

This album marks a new chapter for Beabadoobee, following her 2022 album ‘Beatopia’. Since ‘Beatopia”s release, she’s collaborated with fellow indie darling Laufey on the dreamy track ‘A Night To Remember’.

Check it out below.