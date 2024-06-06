Beabadoobee has shared her “cute little love song” ‘Coming Home’, from her upcoming third album

Beabadoobee has released a new single, ‘Coming Home’.

It’s a cut from her recently-announced third album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’. Produced by Rick Rubin and long-term collaborator and bandmate Jacob Bugden, the full-length is set for release on Friday 16th August via Dirty Hit. She’s also not long shared lead single ‘Take A Bite’.

Bea shares: “I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats. It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

“I love this album,” she adds. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

This album marks a new chapter for Beabadoobee, following her 2022 album ‘Beatopia’. Since ‘Beatopia”s release, she’s collaborated with fellow indie darling Laufey on the dreamy track ‘A Night To Remember’.