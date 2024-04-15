Beabadoobee is set to ‘Take A Bite’ out of May with a new single – check out a teaser now

Beabadoobee is back to tantalise taste buds with a new single next month, ‘Take A Bite’.

Dropping May 9th, 2024, the first course is a delicious preview of a forthcoming album, though the release date for the full-length remains under wraps.

The news comes hot on the heels of Beabadoobee teasing the song on TikTok, with a snippet that sent fans into a frenzy. The clip offers a comforting blend of fuzzy guitars and introspective lyrics like: “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough.”

While details about the album itself are still under wraps, we can expect the full project to arrive before Beabadoobee takes the stage as a headliner at All Points East on August 18th, 2024. This intel comes straight from the artist’s own Instagram post, where she excitedly declared (in her own words): “my album is gonna be out by then so im gonna b playing so much new music”.

This single marks a new chapter for Beabadoobee, following her 2022 album ‘Beatopia.’ Since ‘Beatopia”s release, she’s collaborated with fellow indie darling Laufey on the dreamy track ‘A Night To Remember’.

You can check out a teaser for ‘Take A Bite’ below.