Beabadoobee has booked a new UK headline tour for November

Beabadoobee has confirmed a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of her recently-announced third album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’. Produced by Rick Rubin and long-term collaborator and bandmate Jacob Bugden, the full-length is set for release on Friday 16th August via Dirty Hit. She’s also not long shared lead singles ‘Take A Bite’ and ‘Coming Home’.

“I love this album,” Bea shares. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

The dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

11 O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

12 Octagon Centre – Sheffield, UK

13 O2 City Hall – Newcastle, UK

15 O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

16 O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

17 O2 Academy – Leeds, UK

19 Dome – Brighton, UK

20 Beacon – Bristol, UK

21 Alexandra Palace – London, UK

This album marks a new chapter for Beabadoobee, following her 2022 album ‘Beatopia’. Since ‘Beatopia”s release, she’s collaborated with fellow indie darling Laufey on the dreamy track ‘A Night To Remember’.