Beach Bunny have shared a new “bop about self-sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling”, ‘Vertigo’

Beach Bunny have shared a new single, ‘Vertigo’.

The track is the first release from the band following their 2022 album ‘Emotional Creature’.

Vocalist Lili Trifilio explains: “People always ask me where’s the sad girl anthems but I’m on a journey of self-awareness so ergo a bop about self-sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling (classic) — I wrote this on an airplane in my head and tried to demo it in the bathroom very sneakily but airplane bathrooms are super loud so as to not forget how it went since the audio was trash I sang it in my head for the entire duration of a 4-hour flight.”

You can check out ‘Vertigo’ below.