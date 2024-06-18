Beach Bunny have shared a new “bop about self-sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling”, ‘Vertigo’

It's their first since the 2022 album 'Emotional Creature'.

Beach Bunny have shared a new single, ‘Vertigo’.

The track is the first release from the band following their 2022 album ‘Emotional Creature’.

Vocalist Lili Trifilio explains: “People always ask me where’s the sad girl anthems but I’m on a journey of self-awareness so ergo a bop about self-sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling (classic) — I wrote this on an airplane in my head and tried to demo it in the bathroom very sneakily but airplane bathrooms are super loud so as to not forget how it went since the audio was trash I sang it in my head for the entire duration of a 4-hour flight.”

You can check out ‘Vertigo’ below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The Japanese House's new single ':)' is about wanting to meet her crush: "I did buy the plane tickets, now we're engaged"
Music News
Paris Paloma has announced a new UK tour for November
Music News
Fever 333 explore growing up in LA with their new single, 'New West Order'
READ MORE