The Beaches explore love’s complexity in new single ‘Takes One to Know One’

The track explores self-reflection in relationships as the band gears up for a North American tour and supporting The Rolling Stones.
Photo Credit: Meg Moon

Canadians The Beaches have unveiled their latest single, ‘Takes One to Know One’.

The new track comes as The Beaches prepare for a busy autumn, with a North American tour on the horizon and a supporting slot for The Rolling Stones.

Lead vocalist Jordan Miller shared the personal inspiration behind the song, stating: “Recently I’ve had the pleasure of falling in love with a very complicated person. This song – takes one to know one – is about exploring my own culpability in the messy parts of my new relationship, something I wasn’t really capable of doing until now.”

The release of ‘Takes One to Know One’ marks The Beaches’ latest musical offering, following on from their 2023 album ‘Blame My Ex’.

