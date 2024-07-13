The Beaches explore love’s complexity in new single ‘Takes One to Know One’

Canadians The Beaches have unveiled their latest single, ‘Takes One to Know One’.

The new track comes as The Beaches prepare for a busy autumn, with a North American tour on the horizon and a supporting slot for The Rolling Stones.

Lead vocalist Jordan Miller shared the personal inspiration behind the song, stating: “Recently I’ve had the pleasure of falling in love with a very complicated person. This song – takes one to know one – is about exploring my own culpability in the messy parts of my new relationship, something I wasn’t really capable of doing until now.”

The release of ‘Takes One to Know One’ marks The Beaches’ latest musical offering, following on from their 2023 album ‘Blame My Ex’.

You can check out the track here: