Bear Park have released a new single, ‘Betty’: “This song cuts deep”

Bear Park have released a new single, ‘Betty’.

It’s a track from the Newcastle up-and-comers’ new album, due in 2024, and was produced by Gary Powell (The Libertines) and released via his own 25 Hour Convenience Store label.

Gary says: “This band are totally loaded, three northern hoodlums armed with fast firing guitars and drums – it’s been fabulous working with them trying to catch and land each idea before it is kicked out of the room by the next great musical idea – hope everyone enjoys them as much as we have in the studio.”

The band add: “Betty is the perfect window into the soul of Bear Park, and ourselves as people. This song cuts deep and is our first release after two years of refining our sound with the help of a new label.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

17 Coastal Crawl, North Shields Festival

MARCH

16 Newcastle University (album release show)

JUNE

01 Tom’s Fest, Chester-Le-Street Festival