Bearded Theory has signed up Soft Play, Sprints and more

The new acts will play the Thursday opening party.

Bearded Theory has signed up several acts for the Thursday of the event.

Celebrating its 15th year, the festival will take place from 23rd-26th May in Derbyshire, with the new additions joining Jane’s Addiction (UK Festival Exclusive), Amyl And The Sniffers, Future Islands, and more.

New to the line-up are: Soft Play, Sprints, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Bleach Lab, Grandmas House, Battlesnake, and Chris Hawkins (BBC 6 Music) DJ Set & Tarantism.

The festival comments: “It’s going to be an incredible weekend all round, and our Thursday night opening party is always the perfect way to kick it all off. We’re delighted to have some returning acts, including headliners Soft Play and Bearded favourites Tarantism & Dutty Moonshine Big Band performing alongside some of the latest acts that we’re getting excited about!”

