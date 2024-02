Bearded Theory has announced the full line-up for 2024.

Celebrating its 15th year, the festival will take place from 23rd-26th May in Derbyshire, with sets from Jane’s Addiction (UK Festival Exclusive), Amyl And The Sniffers, Marika Hackman, Future Islands, Soft Play, Sprints, Bleach Lab, Dry Cleaning, The Big Moon, Grandmas House and loads more.

Find out all the details on the poster below.